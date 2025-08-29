Vande Bharat Expansion: Boosting Travel in Kerala

The Kerala BJP chief, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has announced a significant upgrade for the Vande Bharat trains operating in the state. This improvement is likely to take place by Onam, a major festival, enhancing the travel experience for daily commuters.

The Railway Board has made a strategic decision to increase the number of coaches on the Mangaluru Central to Thiruvananthapuram Central Vande Bharat route. The addition of four more coaches, increasing the total from 16 to 20, will provide much-needed relief to passengers and offer a more comfortable journey.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, in his Facebook post, lauded the Modi government's efforts, stating, 'While others make empty promises, the government's actions are delivering real development for Kerala by improving railway infrastructure, expanding road networks, and modernizing ports and transportation facilities.'

(With inputs from agencies.)