Vande Bharat Expansion: Boosting Travel in Kerala

Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar announced that one of the two Vande Bharat trains in the state may receive more coaches by Onam. The Railway Board plans to increase the Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central Vande Bharat coaches from 16 to 20, improving commuter comfort and convenience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-08-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 19:38 IST
The Kerala BJP chief, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has announced a significant upgrade for the Vande Bharat trains operating in the state. This improvement is likely to take place by Onam, a major festival, enhancing the travel experience for daily commuters.

The Railway Board has made a strategic decision to increase the number of coaches on the Mangaluru Central to Thiruvananthapuram Central Vande Bharat route. The addition of four more coaches, increasing the total from 16 to 20, will provide much-needed relief to passengers and offer a more comfortable journey.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, in his Facebook post, lauded the Modi government's efforts, stating, 'While others make empty promises, the government's actions are delivering real development for Kerala by improving railway infrastructure, expanding road networks, and modernizing ports and transportation facilities.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

