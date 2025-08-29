SpiceJet Flight's Emergency Landing in Srinagar Amid Pressurization Trouble

A SpiceJet aircraft, carrying 205 passengers including children, made an emergency landing at Srinagar airport on Friday afternoon.

The flight, numbered SG 385, encountered pressurization problems en route from Delhi, prompting an emergency landing protocol. Fortunately, the plane touched down safely at 3:27 PM.

No passengers or crew members required medical attention, and authorities confirmed a full inspection of the aircraft is underway to address the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)