SpiceJet Flight's Emergency Landing in Srinagar Amid Pressurization Trouble
A SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Srinagar, carrying 205 passengers, made an emergency landing due to pressurization issues. The aircraft safely landed at Srinagar airport, and no medical assistance was needed. An inspection of the aircraft will be conducted following the incident.
A SpiceJet aircraft, carrying 205 passengers including children, made an emergency landing at Srinagar airport on Friday afternoon.
The flight, numbered SG 385, encountered pressurization problems en route from Delhi, prompting an emergency landing protocol. Fortunately, the plane touched down safely at 3:27 PM.
No passengers or crew members required medical attention, and authorities confirmed a full inspection of the aircraft is underway to address the issue.
