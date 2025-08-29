Left Menu

Mizoram Chief Minister Confident in Central Fund Allocation for Development Projects

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma expressed satisfaction with the inflow of funds from the Centre for state development projects. At a conference, he highlighted improvements in funds from the DoNER ministry and the SASCI program, urging officials to prioritize crucial projects aligning with state resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 29-08-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 20:40 IST
Mizoram Chief Minister Confident in Central Fund Allocation for Development Projects
Lalduhoma
  Country:
  India

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has expressed confidence in the flow of central funds for executing development projects in the state. Speaking at a conference organized by the Mizoram Planning, Economic and Statistical Service Association, Lalduhoma conveyed satisfaction with the fund allocation.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the significant improvement of fund receipts under the DoNER ministry and the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) initiatives. Lalduhoma highlighted the critical role these funds play in elevating state infrastructure.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister urged state officials to prioritize essential projects that leverage the state's resources to their fullest potential. The conference also saw participation from the Chief Minister's adviser on planning and finance, MLA TBC Lalvenchhunga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

