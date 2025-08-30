India-Japan Seal Strategic Partnership Amid Global Trade Tensions
Minister of State for External Affairs Kirtivardhan Singh emphasized India's strong economy under PM Modi's leadership despite global economic challenges. Recent India-Japan summit saw significant investments and strategic agreements aimed at enhancing bilateral ties. U.S. tariff disputes continue, impacting India, but reaffirming its strong global position.
- Country:
- India
In the face of evolving global trade dynamics, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirtivardhan Singh has reiterated the resilience of India's economy. Despite fresh 25% tariffs imposed by the U.S., Singh assured that the nation's economic stability remains unshaken under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
Speaking at National Sports Day celebrations, Singh highlighted the robust support for India on the international stage. He pointed out the burgeoning India-Japan relations as a testament to strategic diplomatic efforts, with Japan pledging substantial investments and collaborations in various sectors.
The recent MoU with Japan involves extensive economic cooperation and defense ties, signifying a bolstered strategic partnership. As Singh criticizes the opposition for narrow politics, India's government continues to push forward with global partnerships, reinforcing its strong economic stance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Canada's Economy Faces Unexpected Contraction Amid U.S. Tariffs
India's Economic Resilience: Domestic Growth to Offset US Tariff Impact
India's Strategy to Counter U.S. Tariffs
India's Strategic Support for Exporters Amidst U.S. Tariffs
India's Textile Sector Faces Export Challenges Amid U.S. Tariffs