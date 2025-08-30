India-Japan Seal Strategic Partnership Amid Global Trade Tensions

In the face of evolving global trade dynamics, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirtivardhan Singh has reiterated the resilience of India's economy. Despite fresh 25% tariffs imposed by the U.S., Singh assured that the nation's economic stability remains unshaken under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Speaking at National Sports Day celebrations, Singh highlighted the robust support for India on the international stage. He pointed out the burgeoning India-Japan relations as a testament to strategic diplomatic efforts, with Japan pledging substantial investments and collaborations in various sectors.

The recent MoU with Japan involves extensive economic cooperation and defense ties, signifying a bolstered strategic partnership. As Singh criticizes the opposition for narrow politics, India's government continues to push forward with global partnerships, reinforcing its strong economic stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)