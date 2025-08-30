Left Menu

Tariff Woes Ripple Through S&P 500 Amid AI Stock Slump

The S&P 500 dropped amid losses in AI-related stocks like Dell and Nvidia, as investors assessed inflation data linked to tariffs. Dell's projected high manufacturing costs caused significant declines. Despite consumer spending surging, rate cuts are anticipated. Alibaba shares soared, while Marvell and Caterpillar faced setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-08-2025 01:53 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 01:53 IST
Tariff Woes Ripple Through S&P 500 Amid AI Stock Slump
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, the S&P 500 fell as major AI-related stocks, including Dell and Nvidia, recorded substantial losses. Investors closely analyzed inflation data revealing that tariffs have begun influencing prices. Dell's shares plummeted by almost 9% due to high manufacturing costs for AI-optimized servers overshadowing the company's promising demand forecasts.

Nvidia, another key AI player, saw its shares dip 3.4%, marking its third consecutive day of decline. Although its recent quarterly report fell short of expectations, it confirmed robust spending on AI infrastructure. Despite an increase in U.S. consumer spending in July, signs of domestic demand do not deter expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts amid weakening labor market conditions.

While some sectors like healthcare and consumer staples rose, the S&P 500's technology index dropped 1.63%. In contrast, Alibaba's U.S. shares jumped 13% following strong quarterly growth in its cloud business. As the U.S. stock market anticipates a possible rate cut in September, shares saw mixed performances with varying sectoral impacts.

TRENDING

1
Denmark's Defense Boost: U.S. Approves $8.5 Billion Patriot System Sale

Denmark's Defense Boost: U.S. Approves $8.5 Billion Patriot System Sale

 United States
2
Drama and Triumph at the U.S. Open: Day Six Highlights

Drama and Triumph at the U.S. Open: Day Six Highlights

 Global
3
FEMA Extends Hiring Freeze Amidst Internal Turmoil

FEMA Extends Hiring Freeze Amidst Internal Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump's Power Play: Challenging Institutional Independence

Trump's Power Play: Challenging Institutional Independence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025