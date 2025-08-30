Fiery Protests in Indonesia Test Government's Resolve
After fiery protests in Makassar, Indonesia, left three dead and five injured, President Prabowo Subianto faces a significant challenge. The demonstrations, sparked by public discontent over lawmakers' pay, escalated with a tragic accident involving a police vehicle. Authorities are investigating the incidents amid disrupted transportation services.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Makassar | Updated: 30-08-2025 09:36 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 09:36 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
Fiery protests enveloped Indonesia's Makassar city on Friday, leaving three dead and five injured, as President Prabowo Subianto's administration faces a crucial test.
The demonstrations began in Jakarta earlier over lawmakers' pay and intensified when a police armoured vehicle fatally hit a ride-hailing motorbike driver.
In response, President Prabowo visited the driver's family and promised a thorough investigation. Local media reported looting in Jakarta, while transportation services faced disruptions amid ongoing tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement