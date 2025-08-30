Left Menu

Fiery Protests in Indonesia Test Government's Resolve

After fiery protests in Makassar, Indonesia, left three dead and five injured, President Prabowo Subianto faces a significant challenge. The demonstrations, sparked by public discontent over lawmakers' pay, escalated with a tragic accident involving a police vehicle. Authorities are investigating the incidents amid disrupted transportation services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Makassar | Updated: 30-08-2025 09:36 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 09:36 IST
Fiery Protests in Indonesia Test Government's Resolve
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Fiery protests enveloped Indonesia's Makassar city on Friday, leaving three dead and five injured, as President Prabowo Subianto's administration faces a crucial test.

The demonstrations began in Jakarta earlier over lawmakers' pay and intensified when a police armoured vehicle fatally hit a ride-hailing motorbike driver.

In response, President Prabowo visited the driver's family and promised a thorough investigation. Local media reported looting in Jakarta, while transportation services faced disruptions amid ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Injuries and Dramas Rock the US Open and Beyond

Injuries and Dramas Rock the US Open and Beyond

 Global
2
Health Headlines: Shifts in Vaccine Policy, Drug Approvals, and Malnutrition Crises

Health Headlines: Shifts in Vaccine Policy, Drug Approvals, and Malnutrition...

 Global
3
Akhilesh Yadav Joins Historic Movement: A Step to Safeguard Democracy

Akhilesh Yadav Joins Historic Movement: A Step to Safeguard Democracy

 India
4
From Kabul to the Pitch: Afghan Women's Resilience in Exile

From Kabul to the Pitch: Afghan Women's Resilience in Exile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025