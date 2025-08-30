Fiery Protests in Indonesia Test Government's Resolve

Fiery protests enveloped Indonesia's Makassar city on Friday, leaving three dead and five injured, as President Prabowo Subianto's administration faces a crucial test.

The demonstrations began in Jakarta earlier over lawmakers' pay and intensified when a police armoured vehicle fatally hit a ride-hailing motorbike driver.

In response, President Prabowo visited the driver's family and promised a thorough investigation. Local media reported looting in Jakarta, while transportation services faced disruptions amid ongoing tensions.

