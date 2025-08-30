Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Global Investment Surge: Unlocking New Opportunities

Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister, Vishnu Deo Sai, announced six major investment proposals in sectors like food processing and environment from his visit to Japan and South Korea. Engaging with global giants, the state aims to boost employment and industrial growth, highlighting cultural ties at the Osaka World Expo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 30-08-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 16:35 IST
Chhattisgarh's Global Investment Surge: Unlocking New Opportunities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai of Chhattisgarh revealed on Saturday that the state had secured six significant investment proposals during his visit to Japan and South Korea. These proposals span crucial sectors such as food processing, skill development, and electric vehicles.

Upon landing at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur, Sai informed reporters about the interest shown by companies such as Sartaj Foods, SAS Sanwa, and the Biyani Group. He emphasized that these investments would not only generate thousands of jobs but also enhance the value of farmers' produce.

The visit also included discussions with top global companies in IT and electronics, further solidifying Chhattisgarh's position on the global industrial map. Sai credited Prime Minister Modi's leadership for guiding these efforts and noted the successful showcasing of Chhattisgarh's heritage at the Osaka World Expo.

TRENDING

1
India Launches First Tempered Glass Factory in Partnership with US Firm

India Launches First Tempered Glass Factory in Partnership with US Firm

 Global
2
VVIP Movement Tightens Security in Noida

VVIP Movement Tightens Security in Noida

 India
3
Tragic Encounter: Man Killed by Wild Elephant in Nilgiris

Tragic Encounter: Man Killed by Wild Elephant in Nilgiris

 India
4
Maratha Quota: Government Challenges and Activist Demands

Maratha Quota: Government Challenges and Activist Demands

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025