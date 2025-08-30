Chhattisgarh's Global Investment Surge: Unlocking New Opportunities

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai of Chhattisgarh revealed on Saturday that the state had secured six significant investment proposals during his visit to Japan and South Korea. These proposals span crucial sectors such as food processing, skill development, and electric vehicles.

Upon landing at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur, Sai informed reporters about the interest shown by companies such as Sartaj Foods, SAS Sanwa, and the Biyani Group. He emphasized that these investments would not only generate thousands of jobs but also enhance the value of farmers' produce.

The visit also included discussions with top global companies in IT and electronics, further solidifying Chhattisgarh's position on the global industrial map. Sai credited Prime Minister Modi's leadership for guiding these efforts and noted the successful showcasing of Chhattisgarh's heritage at the Osaka World Expo.