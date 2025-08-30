Monsoon Havoc in Jammu: Special Trains Ease Stranded Passengers' Woes
The Northern Railways operated special trains to help over 1,200 stranded passengers as unprecedented monsoon rains disrupted rail traffic in Jammu. Multiple trains were cancelled or altered. Landslides near Katra caused fatalities. The Jammu region witnessed its heaviest rainfall since 1910, severely affecting transportation.
- Country:
- India
In response to severe disruptions caused by unprecedented monsoon rains, Northern Railways operated special trains from Jammu, assisting over 1,200 stranded passengers. The inclement weather has severely disrupted rail operations across the Union Territory.
On Saturday, officials confirmed the cancellation of 51 train services from Jammu and Katra stations for Sunday, with adjustments made for three additional services. The first special train, Jammu Tawi–Ambedkar Nagar, departed with 674 passengers, followed by Jammu Tawi–Chhapra with over 560 onboard.
Heavy rainfall since August 26 has led to a massive disruption, stranding numerous travelers, including pilgrims. A landslide near Katra claimed 34 lives, marking the heaviest rainfall in the region since 1910. Rail services in multiple areas remain suspended, posing challenges for passengers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rain Brings Deluge Dangers: Cloudbursts and Landslides Threaten Jammu
Himachal Pradesh Ravaged by Monsoon Fury: Landslides Wreak Havoc
Nature's Fury: Landslides Wreak Havoc in Himachal Pradesh
Stranded Passengers Find Hope as Special Trains Depart Jammu amidst Rail Chaos
Tragedy Strikes Jammu & Kashmir: Cloudbursts and Landslides Wreak Havoc