Monsoon Havoc in Jammu: Special Trains Ease Stranded Passengers' Woes

In response to severe disruptions caused by unprecedented monsoon rains, Northern Railways operated special trains from Jammu, assisting over 1,200 stranded passengers. The inclement weather has severely disrupted rail operations across the Union Territory.

On Saturday, officials confirmed the cancellation of 51 train services from Jammu and Katra stations for Sunday, with adjustments made for three additional services. The first special train, Jammu Tawi–Ambedkar Nagar, departed with 674 passengers, followed by Jammu Tawi–Chhapra with over 560 onboard.

Heavy rainfall since August 26 has led to a massive disruption, stranding numerous travelers, including pilgrims. A landslide near Katra claimed 34 lives, marking the heaviest rainfall in the region since 1910. Rail services in multiple areas remain suspended, posing challenges for passengers.

