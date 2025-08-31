Uttar Pradesh Paves the Way: 12,500 Acres for Defence Innovation

Uttar Pradesh is making significant strides in defence manufacturing with a new allocation of 12,500 acres of land, announced by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. This land is a crucial part of India's advancing defence industrial corridors, one of which situates within the state itself.

At a high-profile inauguration of Raphe mPhibr Pvt Ltd's facility in Noida, CM Adityanath lauded the state's expanding role in defence, backed by nine operational ordnance factories and several PSUs. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was present at the event, indicating collaborative efforts in boosting regional defence capabilities.

The function also featured a drone exhibition, underscoring the advancements in electronic warfare systems. With these developments, Noida is posited to emerge as a key defence hub, aligning with India's broader aim of self-reliance in defence production.

