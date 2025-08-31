Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Advances Towards Atmanirbhar Bharat with Defence Testing Infrastructure

Tamil Nadu plans to complete key projects under the Defence Testing Infrastructure Scheme by December 2025. These projects aim to boost the state's defence industrial corridor, involving facilities for aerial systems, electronic warfare, and more, furthering India's self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 31-08-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 12:00 IST
Tamil Nadu Advances Towards Atmanirbhar Bharat with Defence Testing Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu is set to fortify its defence manufacturing capabilities, with the state targeting the completion of flagship projects under the Defence Testing Infrastructure Scheme by December 2025. These initiatives are a part of a broader effort to promote the state's defence industrial corridor.

The projects are strategically located in Vallam Vadagal in Kancheepuram district and Tiruchirappalli, with the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (TIDCO) leading the charge alongside public and private entity collaborations. Established in 1965, TIDCO is a premier industrial development agency dedicated to fostering balanced industrial growth.

Key projects under implementation include the Unmanned Aerial Systems Testing Centre in Sriperumbudur and testing facilities for electronic warfare, electro-optics, and mechanical systems. These efforts align with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, aiming to enhance domestic defence capabilities and empower enterprises with cost-effective certification support.

TRENDING

1
Major Drug Bust: Trio Caught with Heroin Worth Rs 4 Crore

Major Drug Bust: Trio Caught with Heroin Worth Rs 4 Crore

 India
2
Tragic Death of Hay Trader Sparks Investigation

Tragic Death of Hay Trader Sparks Investigation

 India
3
Allahabad High Court Upholds 50% Reservation Cap for Medical Seats in UP

Allahabad High Court Upholds 50% Reservation Cap for Medical Seats in UP

 India
4
Freight Corridors Boost Train Operations Amid Expansion Efforts

Freight Corridors Boost Train Operations Amid Expansion Efforts

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025