Tamil Nadu Advances Towards Atmanirbhar Bharat with Defence Testing Infrastructure

Tamil Nadu is set to fortify its defence manufacturing capabilities, with the state targeting the completion of flagship projects under the Defence Testing Infrastructure Scheme by December 2025. These initiatives are a part of a broader effort to promote the state's defence industrial corridor.

The projects are strategically located in Vallam Vadagal in Kancheepuram district and Tiruchirappalli, with the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (TIDCO) leading the charge alongside public and private entity collaborations. Established in 1965, TIDCO is a premier industrial development agency dedicated to fostering balanced industrial growth.

Key projects under implementation include the Unmanned Aerial Systems Testing Centre in Sriperumbudur and testing facilities for electronic warfare, electro-optics, and mechanical systems. These efforts align with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, aiming to enhance domestic defence capabilities and empower enterprises with cost-effective certification support.