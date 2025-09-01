Asian Markets React to Tariff Ruling Amid Global Economic Uncertainty

Asian shares started the new month with declines on Monday following a court ruling that complicated U.S. tariff policy, causing investors to prepare for an important U.S. jobs report influencing potential rate cuts.

The U.S. holiday contributed to a subdued trading environment, though Wall Street and European futures showed slight gains after Friday's retreat. The dollar and bonds exhibited minimal movement ahead of a crucial data week, featuring manufacturing, services surveys, and the pivotal August payroll report.

The U.S. Court of Appeals declared some of President Trump's tariffs illegal, maintaining a wait for a Supreme Court appeal. This ruling generates uncertainty over ongoing trade negotiations, affecting market dynamics as investors also respond to political pressures on the Federal Reserve and fluctuating commodity prices.