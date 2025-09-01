Dollar Dips Amid Key U.S. Jobs Data Anticipation
The dollar weakened on Monday as investors awaited U.S. job market data that could influence a Federal Reserve rate cut. The currency decline coincided with ongoing tariff debates and Trump's conflict with the Fed. Meanwhile, other currencies saw slight gains amid fluctuating market expectations.
The dollar saw a slight dip on Monday, as investors braced for a slew of U.S. labor market data expected this week, which could significantly impact the size of a projected rate cut by the Federal Reserve. Observers are also digesting U.S. inflation figures alongside a court ruling that found a majority of President Trump's tariffs unlawful, adding to the existing tension surrounding Trump's clash with the Federal Reserve over the attempted dismissal of Governor Lisa Cook.
In Asian sessions, the dollar dropped 0.04% against the yen to 146.98, extending its 2.5% decline against the Japanese currency for August. The euro saw a 0.25% rise to $1.1710, with sterling inching up 0.14% to $1.3522. Notably, U.S. markets remained closed for a public holiday on Monday.
Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report remains the focal point for investors, preceded by job openings and private payroll data. According to Carol Kong, a currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, any unexpected weakness in these reports could heighten expectations for a rate cut, potentially swaying projections between a standard 25 basis-point cut or an enlarged 50 basis-point cut.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- dollar
- investors
- rate cut
- Federal Reserve
- tariffs
- euro
- yen
- sterling
- nonfarm payrolls
- Trump
ALSO READ
Thriston Lawrence Triumphs at European Masters with Comeback Victory
Europe Plans Multinational Troop Deployment to Ukraine with U.S. Support
From Warships to Erasmus: Key Moves in Europe's Strategic Landscape
Kremlin Accuses European Powers of Blocking Ukraine Peace Efforts
Kremlin Accuses Europe of Undermining Ukraine Peace Efforts