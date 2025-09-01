Left Menu

Ashok Leyland: Commercial Vehicle Sales Rev Up 5% in August

Commercial vehicles manufacturer Ashok Leyland reported a 5% increase in total sales for August, reaching 15,239 units. Domestic sales rose by 2%, totaling 13,622 units compared to the previous year. Despite the sales growth, the company's shares fell slightly by 0.16% on the BSE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 13:17 IST
Ashok Leyland: Commercial Vehicle Sales Rev Up 5% in August
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ashok Leyland, a major player in the commercial vehicles market, announced a year-over-year 5% increase in total sales for August, achieving 15,239 units. In comparison, the company sold 14,463 units during the same month last year, as detailed in their official statement.

Domestic sales experienced a modest 2% growth, reaching 13,622 units, a rise from the previous year's 13,347 units. This uptick indicates a positive trend in the local market demand for Ashok Leyland's vehicles.

Despite the promising sales figures, Ashok Leyland's shares observed a minor decline, trading at 0.16% lower, at Rs 126.70 per share, on the BSE. This performance underscores a complex market sentiment impacting stock prices amidst positive sales performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Novo Nordisk's Wegovy Raises European Shares Amidst Trade Tensions

Novo Nordisk's Wegovy Raises European Shares Amidst Trade Tensions

 Global
2
GK Energy Secures Rs 100 Crore Pre-IPO Boost for Solar Innovations

GK Energy Secures Rs 100 Crore Pre-IPO Boost for Solar Innovations

 India
3
Bodoland Territorial Council Elections: Key Political Clash in BTC

Bodoland Territorial Council Elections: Key Political Clash in BTC

 India
4
European Commission President's Plane Forced to Land Using Paper Maps Amid Suspected Russian Interference

European Commission President's Plane Forced to Land Using Paper Maps Amid S...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025