Ashok Leyland: Commercial Vehicle Sales Rev Up 5% in August
Commercial vehicles manufacturer Ashok Leyland reported a 5% increase in total sales for August, reaching 15,239 units. Domestic sales rose by 2%, totaling 13,622 units compared to the previous year. Despite the sales growth, the company's shares fell slightly by 0.16% on the BSE.
Ashok Leyland, a major player in the commercial vehicles market, announced a year-over-year 5% increase in total sales for August, achieving 15,239 units. In comparison, the company sold 14,463 units during the same month last year, as detailed in their official statement.
Domestic sales experienced a modest 2% growth, reaching 13,622 units, a rise from the previous year's 13,347 units. This uptick indicates a positive trend in the local market demand for Ashok Leyland's vehicles.
Despite the promising sales figures, Ashok Leyland's shares observed a minor decline, trading at 0.16% lower, at Rs 126.70 per share, on the BSE. This performance underscores a complex market sentiment impacting stock prices amidst positive sales performance.
