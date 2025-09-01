Left Menu

Eicher Motors Drives Sales Surge in August 2025

Eicher Motors Ltd's subsidiary, VE Commercial Vehicles, reported a 9.5% increase in sales in August 2025, totaling 7,167 units. The domestic market saw a rise of 5% in Eicher-branded truck and bus sales, while exports surged to 593 units compared to 255 in August 2024.

Updated: 01-09-2025 13:42 IST
Eicher Motors Ltd announced on Monday a notable 9.5% rise in sales by its subsidiary, VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd, with 7,167 units sold in August 2025 over last year's figures for the same month.

VE Commercial Vehicles, a joint venture of the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, had previously recorded sales of 6,543 units in August 2024. The recent sales figures comprised 6,924 units under the Eicher brand and 243 units under Volvo.

In the domestic market, sales of Eicher-branded trucks and buses climbed by 5% to 6,331 units. Exports marked a significant jump, with 593 units dispatched overseas compared to just 255 units a year prior.

