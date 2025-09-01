Left Menu

India's GDP Soars: A Resilient Growth Trajectory

India's real GDP growth surged to a five-quarter high at 7.8% in the April-June period of the 2025-26 financial year, driven by domestic demand and government spending. While nominal GDP eased due to inflation, strong private and government consumption bolstered the economy's trajectory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-09-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 14:53 IST
India's GDP Soars: A Resilient Growth Trajectory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has witnessed a remarkable increase in its real GDP, which soared to a five-quarter high of 7.8% during the April-June phase of the 2025-26 financial year, experts revealed on Monday.

Crisil economists attribute this growth to a surge in domestic demand, despite the slowing of nominal GDP to 8.8% owing to decreasing inflation. This economic boost has been fueled by stronger domestic private consumption and increased government spending.

ITC Ltd's chairman, Sanjiv Puri, praised India's resilience and growth despite global challenges. As India aims to become the world's third-largest economy, the GDP growth trajectory is expected to open vast opportunities across various sectors, especially in agriculture, manufacturing, and services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Army's move to dismantle TMC's stage in Kolkata to protest 'harassment' of Bengal migrants unethical, undemocratic: CM Mamata Banerjee.

Army's move to dismantle TMC's stage in Kolkata to protest 'harassment' of B...

 India
2
Knife-Point Cab Heist: Arrests Made

Knife-Point Cab Heist: Arrests Made

 India
3
Revamping Software Sales: The SoftwareFloor Revolution

Revamping Software Sales: The SoftwareFloor Revolution

 United States
4
Accelerate Your CAT 2025 Preparation with Top Crash Courses

Accelerate Your CAT 2025 Preparation with Top Crash Courses

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025