India's GDP Soars: A Resilient Growth Trajectory

India has witnessed a remarkable increase in its real GDP, which soared to a five-quarter high of 7.8% during the April-June phase of the 2025-26 financial year, experts revealed on Monday.

Crisil economists attribute this growth to a surge in domestic demand, despite the slowing of nominal GDP to 8.8% owing to decreasing inflation. This economic boost has been fueled by stronger domestic private consumption and increased government spending.

ITC Ltd's chairman, Sanjiv Puri, praised India's resilience and growth despite global challenges. As India aims to become the world's third-largest economy, the GDP growth trajectory is expected to open vast opportunities across various sectors, especially in agriculture, manufacturing, and services.

(With inputs from agencies.)