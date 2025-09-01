Left Menu

GST Collection Surges Amidst Domestic Revenue Growth

The gross GST collection increased by 6.5% in August, driven by a rise in domestic revenues. Last month, revenues reached Rs 1.86 lakh crore. The GST Council is meeting soon to discuss rate rationalisation and reducing tax slabs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 15:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The government has reported a notable increase in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections for August, marking a 6.5% rise to over Rs 1.86 lakh crore. This surge is attributed to higher domestic revenue intake.

In August of the previous year, the GST collection was Rs 1.75 lakh crore, and just last month, the collection was at Rs 1.96 lakh crore. Despite the growth in domestic revenue by 9.6% to Rs 1.37 lakh crore, the tax from imports saw a slight decline of 1.2% to Rs 49,354 crore.

GST refunds also fell by 20% year-on-year to Rs 19,359 crore, which resulted in a net GST revenue of Rs 1.67 lakh crore for August 2025, recording a year-on-year growth of 10.7%. The GST Council is scheduled to meet soon to discuss potential rate rationalisation and the reduction of tax slabs.

