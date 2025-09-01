Mystery in the Skies: Helicopter Vanishes Over Borneo Forest

A helicopter carrying eight people lost contact with air traffic controllers over the dense forests of Indonesia's Borneo, officials reported on Monday. The Airbus BK117 D-3 was en route from Kotabaru in South Kalimantan to Palangkaraya in Central Kalimantan.

The helicopter, owned by Eastindo Air, took off at 08:46 am and was expected to reach its destination by 10:15 am. However, its last communication with air traffic control was recorded at 08:54 am, prompting concerns for its safety. According to I Putu Sudayana, head of the Banjarmasin Search and Rescue Agency, the aircraft was last tracked over the Mantewe forest area in Tanahbumbu district.

Search and rescue operations, involving both ground teams and aerial support, were swiftly launched. Sudayana expressed hope for a successful outcome, stating, "Hopefully today we can find the location and we hope to find them safe and sound."

(With inputs from agencies.)