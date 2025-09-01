From Village Dreams to Skincare Success: The Jangid Brothers' Proskire Journey

Nitin and Dilip Jangid, brothers hailing from a small village near the India-Pakistan border, have carved out a niche in the Indian skincare industry with their brand, Proskire, which addresses the specific needs of Indian consumers. Lacking formal education and corporate mentors, their tenacity and vision drove their success.

Proskire, based in Mumbai, emerged as a market leader by focusing on authenticity and efficacy. Their Vitamin C Serum became the top-selling product on Flipkart in 2024, underscoring their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. Their disciplined, profit-driven approach avoided venture capital, emphasizing organic growth.

Facing challenges like counterfeit products, the Jangid brothers persistently innovate and plan to expand globally, beginning with the Middle East. Their journey epitomizes the potential for entrepreneurship even from humble beginnings, offering inspiration and hope to others aiming for similar success.

