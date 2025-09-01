Honda Motorcycle's Sales Show Slight Dip in August

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) revealed on Monday that its overall sales saw a slight dip in August 2024, standing at 5,34,861 units. This marks a marginal year-on-year decline from the 5,38,852 units sold in the same month last year.

The two-wheeler giant managed to sell 4,81,021 units in the domestic market while export numbers hit 53,840 units last month. These figures show a slight decrease in the domestic segment compared to 4,91,678 units sold in August of the previous year.

In terms of exports, HMSI had shipped 47,174 units overseas in the corresponding month last year, demonstrating growth in this area despite the overall decline in sales.

