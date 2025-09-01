Flipkart Acquires Pinkvilla to Boost Gen Z Engagement

E-commerce powerhouse Flipkart has taken a significant step by acquiring a majority stake in Pinkvilla India, a well-known digital infotainment platform, for an undisclosed sum.

This acquisition is a strategic move by Flipkart to deepen its content offerings and enhance its appeal among Gen Z and millennial consumers. Pinkvilla's established brand and loyal following are seen as valuable assets in this endeavor.

Notably, Flipkart's rival, Amazon, already has a strong presence in the content industry through Amazon Prime, making this acquisition a pivotal one for Flipkart to strengthen its position in the competitive Indian market.