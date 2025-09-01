Tamil Nadu's German Visit: Boosting Global Industrial Ties

During his official visit to Germany, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin secured significant investments for his state, signing memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with three prominent companies, namely Knorr-Bremse, Nordex Group, and ebm-papst. These agreements promise a combined investment of Rs 3,201 crore, potentially creating over 6,200 jobs, as stated by the Tamil Nadu government.

At an event in Düsseldorf, the Chief Minister was present for the signing of MoUs, marking a substantial boost to Tamil Nadu's industry. Knorr-Bremse committed an investment of Rs 2,000 crore, focusing on modern railway doors and braking systems, while Nordex Group is set to invest Rs 1,000 crore in its Tiruvallur district plant expansion, a move expected to generate 2,500 jobs. Meanwhile, ebm-papst plans to invest Rs 201 crore over five years to enhance its Global Capability Centre in Chennai.

In addition to investment discussions, Stalin engaged with BMW executives on the company's expansion plans in Tamil Nadu. His visit also highlighted cultural ties, as he emphasized support for the Tamil department at Cologne University, countering claims of its closure by BJP leader K Annamalai.