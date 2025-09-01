Venezuela's Defiant Stance Amid Rising Tensions

In a rare press conference, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro declared his country's resilience against what he described as the most severe threat South America has faced in a century.

Tensions have escalated recently between Venezuela and the United States, mainly due to a significant U.S. naval buildup in the Southern Caribbean region.

U.S. officials have attributed this military presence to efforts aimed at curbing threats from Latin American drug cartels, a claim that has heightened the already fraught relations between the two countries.

