Left Menu

UKB Electronics Powers Up for Rs 800 Crore IPO With Sebi Nod

UKB Electronics Ltd plans to raise Rs 800 crore via IPO, blending fresh equity and an offer-for-sale. The funds will address debt and enhance manufacturing. Prominent stakeholders Manoj, Vinay, and Manik Tayal will divest substantial shares. Motilal Oswal and IIFL Capital are lead advisors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 10:14 IST
UKB Electronics Powers Up for Rs 800 Crore IPO With Sebi Nod
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

UKB Electronics Ltd, a key player in the electronic manufacturing services sector, is gearing up to generate Rs 800 crore by launching an initial public offering (IPO). The proposal, recently filed with Sebi, comprises a fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 400 crore alongside a Rs 400 crore offer-for-sale component.

The company's strategy involves partial stake dilution by prominent shareholders, including Manoj Tayal, Vinay Kumar Tayal, and Manik Tayal. Drilled down, the Tayals aim to divest shares valued between Rs 130 crore and Rs 135 crore each. The funds accrued from the fresh issuance will address debt repayment, machinery procurement, and corporate augmentation.

UKB Electronics showcases its manufacturing prowess across 11 strategically located facilities and boasts a vast client base. With clientele including giants like LG and Panasonic, the forthcoming IPO marks a significant leap towards capital expansion, aided notably by advisors Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and IIFL Capital Services.

TRENDING

1
Pat Cummins Out of White-Ball Series, Focusing on Ashes Return

Pat Cummins Out of White-Ball Series, Focusing on Ashes Return

 Australia
2
Afghanistan's Remote Rescues: Navigating Nature's Challenges After Devastating Quake

Afghanistan's Remote Rescues: Navigating Nature's Challenges After Devastati...

 Global
3
Former CDC Leaders Sound Alarm on Kennedy's Actions

Former CDC Leaders Sound Alarm on Kennedy's Actions

 Global
4
Thrilling Sports Upsets and Iconic Moments: A Recap of Recent Highlights

Thrilling Sports Upsets and Iconic Moments: A Recap of Recent Highlights

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025