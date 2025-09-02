UKB Electronics Powers Up for Rs 800 Crore IPO With Sebi Nod

UKB Electronics Ltd, a key player in the electronic manufacturing services sector, is gearing up to generate Rs 800 crore by launching an initial public offering (IPO). The proposal, recently filed with Sebi, comprises a fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 400 crore alongside a Rs 400 crore offer-for-sale component.

The company's strategy involves partial stake dilution by prominent shareholders, including Manoj Tayal, Vinay Kumar Tayal, and Manik Tayal. Drilled down, the Tayals aim to divest shares valued between Rs 130 crore and Rs 135 crore each. The funds accrued from the fresh issuance will address debt repayment, machinery procurement, and corporate augmentation.

UKB Electronics showcases its manufacturing prowess across 11 strategically located facilities and boasts a vast client base. With clientele including giants like LG and Panasonic, the forthcoming IPO marks a significant leap towards capital expansion, aided notably by advisors Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and IIFL Capital Services.