Rising Bond Yields and Inflation Fears in the Euro Zone

Euro zone long-dated bond yields continue their rise, reaching their highest point in over a decade. Germany's 30-year bond yield increases to 3.39%, reflecting investor concerns over debt sustainability. ECB policymaker warns inflation may exceed expectations, though no immediate rate cuts are anticipated.

Long-term bond yields in the euro zone have been on an upward trajectory, reaching unprecedented heights not seen in over a decade. On Tuesday, Germany's 30-year bond yield climbed by three basis points to stand at 3.39%, with similar trends observed across other euro zone countries. This surge underscores investors' growing anxiety regarding the sustainability of national debts within Europe and globally.

Meanwhile, Germany's 10-year bond yield, serving as the euro zone benchmark, also ticked up by two basis points to 2.77%. Although inflation data for the euro zone was expected at 0900 GMT, analysts don't anticipate major surprises for traders or the European Central Bank (ECB), given that national figures largely align with the ECB's 2% target.

Despite this, ECB policymaker Isabel Schnabel expressed concerns in a Reuters interview that incoming inflation figures may surpass the ECB's projections. She maintained a firm stance against further rate cuts, attributing her rationale to the resilient European economy weathering U.S. tariffs. The ECB previously halted a prolonged easing cycle in July, with current market assessments suggesting a slim chance of another rate cut.

