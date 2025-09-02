India Pioneers Global Renewable Energy Revolution with Unmatched Pricing

In a bold declaration at the 20th Global Sustainability Summit, Union Minister for Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal announced that India has positioned itself as a global frontrunner in renewable energy. The country now offers 24-hour clean power at an unprecedented cost of approximately five cents per kilowatt hour, a rate unmatched globally.

The minister detailed India's transformative journey in energy since 2014, emphasizing the drastic reduction of electricity costs achieved by unifying the national grid and expanding renewable capacity. He pointed out the successful scaling of India's solar program from an initial 20 gigawatts to 100 gigawatts, on schedule, showcasing the nation's commitment to sustainable energy.

Goyal also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pivotal role at the 2015 Paris climate conference, which he said significantly advanced global sustainability efforts. Despite unmet financial commitments from developed nations, India remains among the top-performing G20 countries, steadily progressing towards its climate goals and energy self-reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)