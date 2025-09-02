IndiGo Flight Returns to Nagpur After Bird Strike Incident

An IndiGo flight from Nagpur to Kolkata made an emergency return to Nagpur airport shortly after take-off on Tuesday morning due to a bird strike, according to a senior airport official.

Carrying between 160 and 165 passengers, the flight's precautionary return was necessary, explained the official, as the aircraft required a full inspection and maintenance following the incident.

A spokesperson for IndiGo stated that flight 6E 812 would be canceled for the day. To alleviate passenger inconvenience, the airline provided refreshments and offered alternative travel arrangements or full refunds for those who opted for cancellations.