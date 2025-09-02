Left Menu

Mehbooba Mufti Calls for Dedicated Kashmir-Delhi Train Service for Fruit Growers

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has urged the Union Railway Minister to establish a dedicated train service between Kashmir and Delhi. This call aims to alleviate the financial losses faced by fruit growers due to the repeated closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, leaving fruit-laden trucks stranded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 02-09-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 15:50 IST
Mehbooba Mufti Calls for Dedicated Kashmir-Delhi Train Service for Fruit Growers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mehbooba Mufti, president of the People's Democratic Party, urged Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to start a dedicated train service between Kashmir and Delhi. This action is intended to ease the problems faced by fruit growers due to the frequent closure of the Srinagar-Jammu highway, which leaves many trucks of fruit stranded.

In a recent post, Mufti highlighted that road closures cause repeated significant financial damage every year to the growers. Acknowledging the problem, she called for a special cargo train to transport fruits from Jammu and Kashmir to Delhi, thus ensuring fruit reaches markets across the country swiftly.

Addressing the media, Mufti, a former chief minister of J-K, emphasized that tourism had suffered after the Pahalgam attack, making it critical for the fruit industry to have reliable transport. Recent floods have further complicated the situation, potentially leading to devastating losses if the fruit is not transported promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Peace Pact Paves Paths: Armenia-Azerbaijan Agreement Boosts Connectivity

Peace Pact Paves Paths: Armenia-Azerbaijan Agreement Boosts Connectivity

 Turkey
2
BJP vs Congress: Accusations Fly Over Alleged Voter Fraud

BJP vs Congress: Accusations Fly Over Alleged Voter Fraud

 India
3
Heavy Rains Loom Over South Bengal: IMD Issues Alerts

Heavy Rains Loom Over South Bengal: IMD Issues Alerts

 India
4
Burkina Faso Passes Anti-LGBTQ Legislation Amid Rising Tensions

Burkina Faso Passes Anti-LGBTQ Legislation Amid Rising Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025