Revitalizing the Legacy: HMT's Path to Self-Reliance

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy convened a performance review meeting on Tuesday to discuss strategies for strengthening the HMT watches brand. The meeting aimed to address current challenges and explore future directions for the company.

Government representatives from NITI Aayog, the Heavy Industries Ministry, and HMT's officials attended the conference. The discussions centered on enhancing the company's legacy in accordance with the self-reliance vision laid out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

HMT Limited operates under the Ministry of Heavy Industries and maintains two key manufacturing facilities. The Aurangabad unit focuses on food processing machinery, while the Bengaluru unit has kept alive the tradition of HMT watches, capitalizing on the brand's strong market presence.

