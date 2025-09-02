Left Menu

NHAI Set to Transform Major Delhi Road Corridors

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is poised to take control of three major road corridors in Delhi, aimed at improving their maintenance, redesign, and congestion relief. These roads, spanning 33 km, serve as vital connections between Delhi and neighboring regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 16:30 IST
NHAI Set to Transform Major Delhi Road Corridors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has given its in-principle nod to assume control of three critical road corridors in Delhi, a move aimed at enhancing their maintenance, redesign, and regular upkeep, officials disclosed on Tuesday.

These stretches encompass the Mathura Road from Ashram to Badarpur Border, Old Delhi-Rohtak Road from Punjabi Bagh to Tikri Border, and the Mehrauli-Gurugram Road. Together, the 33 km span serves as crucial links between Delhi and adjacent areas, signaling potential relief for traffic congestion.

The handover of these roads by the Public Works Department (PWD) to NHAI is aligned with efforts to mitigate congestion through potential widening and better connectivity, including links to the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) Flyway. NHAI's intervention promises significant alleviation of traffic woes across these essential routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Peace Pact Paves Paths: Armenia-Azerbaijan Agreement Boosts Connectivity

Peace Pact Paves Paths: Armenia-Azerbaijan Agreement Boosts Connectivity

 Turkey
2
BJP vs Congress: Accusations Fly Over Alleged Voter Fraud

BJP vs Congress: Accusations Fly Over Alleged Voter Fraud

 India
3
Heavy Rains Loom Over South Bengal: IMD Issues Alerts

Heavy Rains Loom Over South Bengal: IMD Issues Alerts

 India
4
Burkina Faso Passes Anti-LGBTQ Legislation Amid Rising Tensions

Burkina Faso Passes Anti-LGBTQ Legislation Amid Rising Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025