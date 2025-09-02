NHAI Set to Transform Major Delhi Road Corridors
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is poised to take control of three major road corridors in Delhi, aimed at improving their maintenance, redesign, and congestion relief. These roads, spanning 33 km, serve as vital connections between Delhi and neighboring regions.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has given its in-principle nod to assume control of three critical road corridors in Delhi, a move aimed at enhancing their maintenance, redesign, and regular upkeep, officials disclosed on Tuesday.
These stretches encompass the Mathura Road from Ashram to Badarpur Border, Old Delhi-Rohtak Road from Punjabi Bagh to Tikri Border, and the Mehrauli-Gurugram Road. Together, the 33 km span serves as crucial links between Delhi and adjacent areas, signaling potential relief for traffic congestion.
The handover of these roads by the Public Works Department (PWD) to NHAI is aligned with efforts to mitigate congestion through potential widening and better connectivity, including links to the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) Flyway. NHAI's intervention promises significant alleviation of traffic woes across these essential routes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
