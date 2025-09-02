Traffic Chaos: Old Iron Bridge Closed Amid Rising Yamuna Waters

Traffic chaos ensued in Delhi as authorities closed the Old Iron Bridge due to an alarming rise in Yamuna River water levels. The Delhi Traffic Police announced the closure from 4 pm Tuesday, advising commuters to avoid the area for an unspecified duration.

Traffic will now navigate through alternative routes, including Hanuman Setu and Geeta Colony Road, stemming congestion at the pivotal cross-river thoroughfare. Key diversions have been set up at Hanuman Setu and Bela Road, impacting those traveling from significant junctions like ISBT Kashmiri Gate and the Red Fort.

The advisory strongly urges motorists to remain patient and adhere to new traffic guidelines, while emphasizing the use of public transport to mitigate further congestion. The police request cooperation from the public in navigating this situation safely and smoothly.