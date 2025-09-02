Left Menu

Traffic Chaos: Old Iron Bridge Closed Amid Rising Yamuna Waters

The Old Iron Bridge in Delhi has been closed to traffic due to rising water levels in the Yamuna River. Authorities have issued a traffic advisory to reroute vehicles via alternative roads, including Hanuman Setu and Geeta Colony Road. Commuters are encouraged to use public transport.

Traffic chaos ensued in Delhi as authorities closed the Old Iron Bridge due to an alarming rise in Yamuna River water levels. The Delhi Traffic Police announced the closure from 4 pm Tuesday, advising commuters to avoid the area for an unspecified duration.

Traffic will now navigate through alternative routes, including Hanuman Setu and Geeta Colony Road, stemming congestion at the pivotal cross-river thoroughfare. Key diversions have been set up at Hanuman Setu and Bela Road, impacting those traveling from significant junctions like ISBT Kashmiri Gate and the Red Fort.

The advisory strongly urges motorists to remain patient and adhere to new traffic guidelines, while emphasizing the use of public transport to mitigate further congestion. The police request cooperation from the public in navigating this situation safely and smoothly.

