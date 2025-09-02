Ethanol Expansion Sparks Sugar Stock Surge

On Tuesday, sugar stocks soared as the government announced a new policy allowing sugar mills and distilleries to produce ethanol without any quantitative restrictions starting from the 2025-26 marketing year in November.

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals led the charge with a 20 percent surge in its stock, followed by Shree Renuka Sugars and Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, which saw increases of 12.72 percent and 12.46 percent, respectively.

Industry experts hailed the move as a positive step towards balancing sugar production and controlling prices while ensuring timely payments to cane farmers.

