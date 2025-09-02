Left Menu

Fire Scare at Gondia: Relief Train Coach Ignites

A coach of an Accident Relief Medical Van caught fire at Gondia station in Maharashtra. The fire was quickly controlled, causing no injuries and not affecting train movements. The incident is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gondia | Updated: 02-09-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 19:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A coach of an Accident Relief Medical Van stationed at Gondia Railway Station in Maharashtra caught fire on Wednesday, creating a brief scare. Officials confirmed that there were no injuries, and the fire was swiftly extinguished using a water cannon within 30 minutes.

The three-coach train was parked on an unused track at platform No. 3 when bystanders noticed smoke coming from one of the coaches around 10:30 AM. The rapid response ensured that the fire did not escalate, and there was no disruption to regular train movements.

Authorities suspect a short circuit to be the cause of the blaze. The Accident Relief Medical Van is a specialized train meant to offer prompt medical assistance at railway accident sites, fully equipped with medical staff and supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

