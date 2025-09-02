Fire Scare at Gondia: Relief Train Coach Ignites

A coach of an Accident Relief Medical Van stationed at Gondia Railway Station in Maharashtra caught fire on Wednesday, creating a brief scare. Officials confirmed that there were no injuries, and the fire was swiftly extinguished using a water cannon within 30 minutes.

The three-coach train was parked on an unused track at platform No. 3 when bystanders noticed smoke coming from one of the coaches around 10:30 AM. The rapid response ensured that the fire did not escalate, and there was no disruption to regular train movements.

Authorities suspect a short circuit to be the cause of the blaze. The Accident Relief Medical Van is a specialized train meant to offer prompt medical assistance at railway accident sites, fully equipped with medical staff and supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)