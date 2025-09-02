Left Menu

Invicta Diagnostic Set for IPO with NSE Emerge Nod

Invicta Diagnostic has received in-principle approval from NSE Emerge for its IPO. The company aims to raise Rs 28 crore through the issuance of 33.08 lakh shares to fund new diagnostic centers in Maharashtra. The IPO will bolster the expansion from seven to twelve centers by 2027.

Invicta Diagnostic, a Mumbai-based company behind the 'PC Diagnostics' brand, announced its receipt of in-principle approval from NSE Emerge for its forthcoming IPO.

After filing its draft red herring prospectus in July, the firm is now updating the document to file the final version. Invicta intends to raise approximately Rs 28 crore by issuing 33.08 lakh equity shares, each with a face value of Rs 10, to fund the establishment of new diagnostic centers in Maharashtra over the next two fiscal years.

The company has grown significantly, with revenue doubling from FY24 to FY25, and plans to use a large portion of the IPO proceeds to purchase medical equipment for new centers. Socradamus Capital leads the IPO, with Bigshare Services as the registrar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

