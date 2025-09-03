Karbonsteel Engineering's IPO: Expanding Horizons in Structural Innovation

Karbonsteel Engineering Limited, a company specializing in structural engineering and fabrication, has announced the opening of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on September 8, 2025. The company aims to raise ₹59.30 Crores, with shares to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

The offering includes 37,29,600 equity shares, each at a face value of ₹10, with a price range of ₹151 to ₹159 per share. Proceeds are earmarked for expanding the Umbergaon facility, reducing debt, and supporting the company's financial health.

In a statement, Shrenik Kirit Shah, Chairman & Managing Director of Karbonsteel, highlighted the IPO's role in driving growth and enhancing project capabilities. The funds will bolster production capacity and facilitate the company's ability to undertake larger projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)