Left Menu

Political Uncertainty in Japan Shakes Global Markets

Asian shares largely declined, echoing Wall Street's downturn, as political unrest in Japan influenced cautious trading. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's future remains uncertain, contributing to market instability. The U.S. bond market also felt pressure from rising yields, while U.S. manufacturing data fell short of expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 03-09-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 12:05 IST
Political Uncertainty in Japan Shakes Global Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Asian shares declined largely on Wednesday, mirroring a downturn on Wall Street, as political turbulence in Japan triggered cautious trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. In afternoon trading, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 shed nearly 1%, landing at 41,894.70.

The political landscape in Japan is uncertain with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba facing calls to both resign and remain, following a recent electoral setback and the emergence of fringe parties that have shaken confidence in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. Further destabilizing was Hiroshi Moriyama's resignation as party secretary-general, a key ally to Prime Minister Ishiba.

Global markets echoed this uncertainty. The S&P 500 had its worst day in a month, driven down by Big Tech declines and pressure from rising bond yields. Additional strain was seen as a U.S. appeals court maintained tariffs imposed by President Trump, fanning economic chaos. Meanwhile, gold prices increased as investors sought stability amidst financial turbulence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Suspended BRS leader Kavitha sharpens attack against cousins Harish Rao, Santosh, tells brother Rama Rao they are not well-wishers.

Suspended BRS leader Kavitha sharpens attack against cousins Harish Rao, San...

 India
2
Micro Wellness Partners with UP Yoddhas to Energize Pro Kabaddi League

Micro Wellness Partners with UP Yoddhas to Energize Pro Kabaddi League

 Global
3
CBI probe against KCR due to corruption of cousins Harish Rao, Santosh Rao, alleges suspended BRS leader Kavitha in Hyderabad.

CBI probe against KCR due to corruption of cousins Harish Rao, Santosh Rao, ...

 India
4
Russia's Crucial Role in Helping China Surpass US in Nuclear Capacity

Russia's Crucial Role in Helping China Surpass US in Nuclear Capacity

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025