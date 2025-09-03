Sarveshwar Foods Partners with German Firm for Rice Tech Innovations

Sarveshwar Foods Limited, a prominent name in the production of organic and basmati rice in India, has officially entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a German technology firm. This collaboration marks a significant step toward introducing innovative solutions for rice storage, preservation, and preparation.

The MoU highlights pioneering technologies such as a CO₂-based storage system to maintain rice freshness without using chemical preservatives, reusable cocoons designed to minimize contamination and waste, and smoke generator technology that infuses a smoky flavor coveted by international markets.

These advancements are poised to bolster Sarveshwar Foods' efforts in differentiating products across markets in Europe, the Middle East, and North America. The agreement aligns with the company's long-term strategic goals of innovation, sustainability, and competitiveness, further cementing its status as a global leader in value-added food products. Rohit Gupta, Chairman of Sarveshwar Foods, emphasized the importance of these technologies in enhancing quality while reinforcing consumer trust globally.