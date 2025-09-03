Rajasthan Rains Wreak Havoc on Rail and Road Transport

Severe rainfall in Rajasthan brought chaos to its rail and road networks on Wednesday, leaving several areas waterlogged.

In the Kota-Mumbai route, landslips near Dara railway station halted nine trains, causing significant disruptions. Roads weren't spared either, as waterlogging on National Highway-52 suspended traffic between Kota and Jhalawar.

The heavy downpour affected daily life in Jaipur and other districts, leading to severe waterlogging on major roads. The situation worsened in places like Tonk Road and Raja Park.

Jaipur Meteorological Centre Director Radheshyam Sharma reported ongoing monsoonal troughs likely to persist until September 7. Alerts for more rain have been issued across several districts, with a focus on the Banswara and Pratapgarh areas.