Left Menu

Rajasthan Rains Wreak Havoc on Rail and Road Transport

Severe rainfall in Rajasthan disrupted rail and road traffic, causing waterlogging in many districts including Jaipur and Kota. Nine trains on the Kota-Mumbai route were halted due to landslips. The Jaipur Meteorological Centre forecasts continued rains, with alerts issued for multiple districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 03-09-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 15:06 IST
Rajasthan Rains Wreak Havoc on Rail and Road Transport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Severe rainfall in Rajasthan brought chaos to its rail and road networks on Wednesday, leaving several areas waterlogged.

In the Kota-Mumbai route, landslips near Dara railway station halted nine trains, causing significant disruptions. Roads weren't spared either, as waterlogging on National Highway-52 suspended traffic between Kota and Jhalawar.

The heavy downpour affected daily life in Jaipur and other districts, leading to severe waterlogging on major roads. The situation worsened in places like Tonk Road and Raja Park.

Jaipur Meteorological Centre Director Radheshyam Sharma reported ongoing monsoonal troughs likely to persist until September 7. Alerts for more rain have been issued across several districts, with a focus on the Banswara and Pratapgarh areas.

TRENDING

1
AI Companies Gain Potential Edge from Antitrust Ruling on Google

AI Companies Gain Potential Edge from Antitrust Ruling on Google

 Global
2
IOC Resumes Funding to India After Resolving Governance Issues

IOC Resumes Funding to India After Resolving Governance Issues

 India
3
Rains Prompt Reptile Rescues in Mumbai

Rains Prompt Reptile Rescues in Mumbai

 India
4
Trump's Tariff Tussle: Supreme Court Showdown

Trump's Tariff Tussle: Supreme Court Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025