Shuttle Services Between Jammu and Katra Suspended Amidst Heavy Rainfall
Shuttle train services between Jammu and Katra, initially introduced to aid locals and stranded passengers, have been suspended due to severe rain and flooding. Ongoing rail traffic issues persist in the Jammu railway division as heavy rains cause disruptions. Special trains are being arranged to transport the affected passengers.
- Country:
- India
Train shuttle services intended to assist locals and stranded passengers between Jammu and Katra have been halted due to significant rain and flooding. These services, introduced on September 1, were planned to operate until September 15 but have now ceased, according to railway officials.
The ongoing deluge has forced railway authorities to short-terminate scheduled services from New Delhi to Katra. Heavy rains have caused track misalignments and breaches, notably affecting the Pathankot-Jammu section since August 26.
Special trains have successfully transported over 5,784 stranded passengers within the past four days, following a severe weather-induced disruption of both rail and road traffic in the region.
