Maruti Suzuki Expands SUV Line-Up with Premium Segment Entry

Maruti Suzuki India is strategically planning to increase its SUV portfolio, focusing on the premium segment, as it seeks to capitalize on the robust growth of the vehicle category. Hisaschi Takeuchi, the MD and CEO, emphasized the importance of the SUV segment for market dominance during a press event.

The company announced the new mid-sized SUV model 'Victoris', highlighting its aspirations to enhance its market share back to over 50%, amid the SUV segment's significant 55% share of India's passenger vehicle sales. This move stands to solidify Maruti Suzuki's foothold in entry and mid-sized SUVs.

The automaker aims to strengthen its position against competitors like Mahindra & Mahindra by introducing the aesthetically appealing and technologically advanced Victoris. The new model, with innovative features like Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, contributes significantly to Maruti Suzuki's strategic growth objectives in the domestic and international markets.