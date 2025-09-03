Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki Expands SUV Line-Up with Premium Segment Entry

Maruti Suzuki India is expanding its SUV offerings to include premium segment models to regain market leadership. The company launched the Victoris, aiming to consolidate its market share by addressing the growing demand for SUVs, which currently make up 55% of India's passenger vehicle market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 18:23 IST
Maruti Suzuki Expands SUV Line-Up with Premium Segment Entry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maruti Suzuki India is strategically planning to increase its SUV portfolio, focusing on the premium segment, as it seeks to capitalize on the robust growth of the vehicle category. Hisaschi Takeuchi, the MD and CEO, emphasized the importance of the SUV segment for market dominance during a press event.

The company announced the new mid-sized SUV model 'Victoris', highlighting its aspirations to enhance its market share back to over 50%, amid the SUV segment's significant 55% share of India's passenger vehicle sales. This move stands to solidify Maruti Suzuki's foothold in entry and mid-sized SUVs.

The automaker aims to strengthen its position against competitors like Mahindra & Mahindra by introducing the aesthetically appealing and technologically advanced Victoris. The new model, with innovative features like Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, contributes significantly to Maruti Suzuki's strategic growth objectives in the domestic and international markets.

TRENDING

1
Portugal Faces New Avian Flu Outbreak Amid European Surge

Portugal Faces New Avian Flu Outbreak Amid European Surge

 France
2
Italy Weighs In on EU-Mercosur Trade Pact

Italy Weighs In on EU-Mercosur Trade Pact

 Italy
3
Poly Medicure Expands Global Reach with Strategic PendraCare Acquisition

Poly Medicure Expands Global Reach with Strategic PendraCare Acquisition

 India
4
Kingpin Nabbed: Major Drug Trafficking Crackdown in Badi Majra

Kingpin Nabbed: Major Drug Trafficking Crackdown in Badi Majra

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025