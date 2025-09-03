Left Menu

Shaping Future Roads: Urban Connectivity Revolution

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari chaired a workshop focusing on innovative policy interventions for constructing ring roads and bypasses to improve urban connectivity. Discussions emphasized easing congestion, sustainable financing, integration with urban master plans, and legal reforms for efficient infrastructure development across India's National Highways.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 21:11 IST
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari led a pivotal workshop on Wednesday, aimed at devising innovative policies for the construction of ring roads and bypasses to ensure seamless urban connectivity.

The meeting highlighted the government's dedication to developing sustainable, world-class transport infrastructure with a focus on easing congestion in rapidly expanding urban regions, according to an official statement.

Policy initiatives discussed included value capture financing models and aligning new highway infrastructure with urban development plans to promote planned growth, while discussions were held to gather state and UT feedback on these central government proposals.

