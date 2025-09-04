Left Menu

Tragedy on Lisbon's Iconic Funicular Railway

A tragic accident occurred in Lisbon when the Gloria funicular railway derailed, resulting in three deaths and injuries to around 20 others. This historical railway, popular with tourists, connects the city’s downtown with its nightlife area. Investigations are underway to determine the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 00:19 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 00:19 IST
Tragedy on Lisbon's Iconic Funicular Railway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic incident struck Lisbon on Wednesday as the iconic Gloria funicular railway derailed, claiming the lives of at least three individuals and leaving approximately 20 others injured. The railway, cherished by tourists for its picturesque rides, became a scene of chaos as emergency responders raced to aid those trapped.

Among the injured, three were reported in critical condition. Dramatic footage captured at the scene revealed the once-recognizable tram-like funicular severely damaged, highlighting the magnitude of the mishap. President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa addressed the nation, expressing condolences and the urgency for a swift investigation into the accident's cause.

Operating since 1885, the Gloria railway line serves as a crucial connector between Lisbon's bustling downtown and the vibrant Bairro Alto. Managed by the municipal transport company Carris, the system relies on a haulage cable mechanism, which was upended during the crash. As a precaution, passengers in nearby cars evacuated through windows, underlining the incident's scope and gravity.

TRENDING

1
Bomb Blast Rocks Mezzah Neighborhood

Bomb Blast Rocks Mezzah Neighborhood

 Jordan
2
University Faces Legal Trouble Over Unrecognized Law Course

University Faces Legal Trouble Over Unrecognized Law Course

 India
3
U.S. Labor Market Easing: Job Openings Hit 10-Month Low Amid Economic Shifts

U.S. Labor Market Easing: Job Openings Hit 10-Month Low Amid Economic Shifts

 Global
4
FEMA's Staffing Struggles: Is U.S. Disaster Response at Risk?

FEMA's Staffing Struggles: Is U.S. Disaster Response at Risk?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025