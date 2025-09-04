Tragedy on Lisbon's Iconic Funicular Railway

A tragic incident struck Lisbon on Wednesday as the iconic Gloria funicular railway derailed, claiming the lives of at least three individuals and leaving approximately 20 others injured. The railway, cherished by tourists for its picturesque rides, became a scene of chaos as emergency responders raced to aid those trapped.

Among the injured, three were reported in critical condition. Dramatic footage captured at the scene revealed the once-recognizable tram-like funicular severely damaged, highlighting the magnitude of the mishap. President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa addressed the nation, expressing condolences and the urgency for a swift investigation into the accident's cause.

Operating since 1885, the Gloria railway line serves as a crucial connector between Lisbon's bustling downtown and the vibrant Bairro Alto. Managed by the municipal transport company Carris, the system relies on a haulage cable mechanism, which was upended during the crash. As a precaution, passengers in nearby cars evacuated through windows, underlining the incident's scope and gravity.