Tragic Streetcar Accident Rocks Lisbon

An electric streetcar, famously recognized as one of Lisbon's key landmarks, tragically derailed on Wednesday, leading to a devastating accident. Emergency services confirmed 15 fatalities and 18 injuries, intensifying concern across the city.

The National Institute for Medical Emergencies reported that five of the injured remain in serious condition. The incident has left a community in mourning and shocked tourists who frequent the popular attraction.

Authorities have not yet determined the number of foreign nationals involved, underscoring the accident's broader implications and the urgent need for safety assessments in the city's public transport system.

