Tragedy on the Tracks: Lisbon's Iconic Funicular Accident

A tragic derailment of Lisbon's Gloria funicular led to 15 deaths and 18 injuries. The incident is under investigation, with authorities ensuring maintenance was up-to-date. The Gloria line, a significant tourist attraction, runs between Lisbon’s historic districts and carries about 3 million passengers annually.

In a devastating incident, Lisbon's iconic Gloria funicular derailment claimed at least 15 lives and injured 18 others on Wednesday. The accident has cast a pall over the city, with international tourists among the casualties. Lisbon's mayor, Carlos Moedas, expressed deep sorrow, calling it a tragic day for the capital.

The yellow funicular, known for its steep route climbing between city districts, was badly damaged. Emergency services worked relentlessly at the scene, rescuing individuals from the wreckage. Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa conveyed his condolences and stressed the urgency of uncovering the cause of this catastrophe.

Opened in 1885 and a beloved symbol of Lisbon, the Gloria tramway serves as a lifeline between the city's bustling downtown and the vibrant Bairro Alto neighborhood. Despite regular maintenance conducted by Carris, the municipal operator, the incident underscores ongoing concerns about infrastructure safety amidst Lisbon's tourism surge.

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

