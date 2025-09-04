Left Menu

Game-Changing GST Reforms Lauded by Andhra Pradesh CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has praised the recent GST reforms, labeling them as pro-poor and growth-oriented. The GST Council's overhaul reduces taxes on common items, impacting education, healthcare, and agriculture positively. Naidu commends PM Modi and FM Sitharaman for this citizen-centric initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 04-09-2025 09:47 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 09:47 IST
Game-Changing GST Reforms Lauded by Andhra Pradesh CM
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has thrown his support behind the latest GST reforms, describing them as a significant development for all societal sectors.

On Wednesday, the GST Council announced an extensive overhaul of the tax system, reducing levies on numerous daily essentials, from hair oil to personal insurance policies.

Naidu congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, calling the reforms a transformative and strategic shift towards enhancing the quality of life for every citizen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iga Swiatek Challenges Mental Break Assumptions at U.S. Open

Iga Swiatek Challenges Mental Break Assumptions at U.S. Open

 Global
2
China Strikes Back with Hefty Tariffs on U.S. Optical Fibre Imports

China Strikes Back with Hefty Tariffs on U.S. Optical Fibre Imports

 Global
3
Global Markets Steady Amid Bond Auction Success

Global Markets Steady Amid Bond Auction Success

 Global
4
Northern India's Fury: Unrelenting Monsoon Causes Devastation

Northern India's Fury: Unrelenting Monsoon Causes Devastation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025