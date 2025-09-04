Game-Changing GST Reforms Lauded by Andhra Pradesh CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has thrown his support behind the latest GST reforms, describing them as a significant development for all societal sectors.

On Wednesday, the GST Council announced an extensive overhaul of the tax system, reducing levies on numerous daily essentials, from hair oil to personal insurance policies.

Naidu congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, calling the reforms a transformative and strategic shift towards enhancing the quality of life for every citizen.

