India's RTD Revolution: The Future of Refreshment

The beverage market in India is witnessing a groundbreaking transformation, estimated to reach USD 28 billion in 2024, driven by the surge in Ready-to-Drink (RTD) beverages. Once niche, RTDs are becoming a staple among consumers who prioritize health, convenience, and innovation, redefining brand strategies.

According to a Redseer report, the online RTD sector experienced a remarkable 52% year-on-year growth, crossing USD 121 million within April-June 2024. Quick commerce platforms are pivotal, facilitating over 57% of sales by offering swift delivery solutions. This growth is predominantly led by health-centric, non-carbonated beverages, while traditional colas struggle to maintain traction.

Brands face a crucial time, needing to reposition RTDs as lifestyle enhancers. Emphasizing health, indulgence, and convenience, while leveraging real-time insights from quick commerce, can yield significant advantages. Mrigank Gutgutia of Redseer Strategy Consultants highlights the urgency for brands to innovate quickly or risk obsolescence amid the RTD revolution.

