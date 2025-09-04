Left Menu

India's RTD Revolution: The Future of Refreshment

India's beverage sector is experiencing a dramatic shift as Ready-to-Drink (RTD) beverages become essential. Health-conscious, quick-commerce-driven, and diverse in offerings, RTDs are reshaping how brands connect with urban consumers. As health-oriented drinks accelerate growth, brands must innovate to remain competitive in this rapidly evolving market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-09-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 11:48 IST
India's RTD Revolution: The Future of Refreshment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The beverage market in India is witnessing a groundbreaking transformation, estimated to reach USD 28 billion in 2024, driven by the surge in Ready-to-Drink (RTD) beverages. Once niche, RTDs are becoming a staple among consumers who prioritize health, convenience, and innovation, redefining brand strategies.

According to a Redseer report, the online RTD sector experienced a remarkable 52% year-on-year growth, crossing USD 121 million within April-June 2024. Quick commerce platforms are pivotal, facilitating over 57% of sales by offering swift delivery solutions. This growth is predominantly led by health-centric, non-carbonated beverages, while traditional colas struggle to maintain traction.

Brands face a crucial time, needing to reposition RTDs as lifestyle enhancers. Emphasizing health, indulgence, and convenience, while leveraging real-time insights from quick commerce, can yield significant advantages. Mrigank Gutgutia of Redseer Strategy Consultants highlights the urgency for brands to innovate quickly or risk obsolescence amid the RTD revolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Stocks Steady Amid Bond Market Jitters

European Stocks Steady Amid Bond Market Jitters

 Global
2
Himachal Pradesh Battles Chaos: Monsoon Wreaks Havoc on Infrastructure

Himachal Pradesh Battles Chaos: Monsoon Wreaks Havoc on Infrastructure

 India
3
Unexpected Delay: Eagle Grounds Flight

Unexpected Delay: Eagle Grounds Flight

 India
4
Revving Up India: GST Rationalisation Ignites Auto Industry

Revving Up India: GST Rationalisation Ignites Auto Industry

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025