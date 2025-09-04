Taurian MPS Limited Eyes Growth with ₹42.53 Crore IPO

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4: Taurian MPS Limited is set to launch an Initial Public Offering on September 8, 2025, with the goal of raising ₹42.53 crores. The company specializes in engineering and manufacturing focused on the construction and mining industries.

The IPO consists of 24,87,200 equity shares, priced between ₹162 and ₹171 per share. Allocations are earmarked for various investors, including anchor investors and individual investors, with specific share distributions outlined.

The funds raised will support the acquisition of new machinery and equipment, particularly in R&D, meet working capital demands, and facilitate general corporate objectives. Taurian's growth and innovation in mining and infrastructure equipment continue to drive its market expansion, both domestically and globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)