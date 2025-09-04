Taurian MPS Limited Eyes Growth with ₹42.53 Crore IPO

Left Menu

Taurian MPS Limited, a leading engineering and manufacturing firm, is set to launch its IPO on September 8, 2025, aiming to raise ₹42.53 crores. The company targets the construction and mining sectors, planning to use proceeds for equipment acquisition and working capital. Shares will list on the NSE Emerge platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-09-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 11:57 IST
Taurian MPS Limited IPO Opens on Sep 08, 2025. Image Credit: ANI
PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4: Taurian MPS Limited is set to launch an Initial Public Offering on September 8, 2025, with the goal of raising ₹42.53 crores. The company specializes in engineering and manufacturing focused on the construction and mining industries.

The IPO consists of 24,87,200 equity shares, priced between ₹162 and ₹171 per share. Allocations are earmarked for various investors, including anchor investors and individual investors, with specific share distributions outlined.

The funds raised will support the acquisition of new machinery and equipment, particularly in R&D, meet working capital demands, and facilitate general corporate objectives. Taurian's growth and innovation in mining and infrastructure equipment continue to drive its market expansion, both domestically and globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

