Kanodia Cement Appoints Anurag Srivastava as CEO Amid IPO Plans

In a strategic move, Kanodia Cement has appointed Anurag Srivastava as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective from August 30. This announcement comes as the company eyes a major transformation with its pending IPO.

With a vast experience spanning over 15 years in the building materials industry, Srivastava previously led significant growth at Wonder Cement Ltd and held key roles at Heidelberg and Jaypee Cement. His focus at Kanodia Cement will be on innovation and tapping into new opportunities.

In May, Kanodia Cement made strides toward an initial public offering by filing preliminary papers with Sebi. The IPO proposes an Offer For Sale of 1.49 crore shares, with promoters and a shareholder offering the shares. No new shares will be issued in this offering.

(With inputs from agencies.)