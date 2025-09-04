Left Menu

Kanodia Cement Appoints Anurag Srivastava as CEO Amid IPO Plans

Kanodia Cement announced Anurag Srivastava as its new CEO. With over 15 years in the building materials sector, Srivastava aims to drive innovation and growth. The company is preparing for an IPO with an Offer For Sale of 1.49 crore shares, signaling a transformative period.

In a strategic move, Kanodia Cement has appointed Anurag Srivastava as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective from August 30. This announcement comes as the company eyes a major transformation with its pending IPO.

With a vast experience spanning over 15 years in the building materials industry, Srivastava previously led significant growth at Wonder Cement Ltd and held key roles at Heidelberg and Jaypee Cement. His focus at Kanodia Cement will be on innovation and tapping into new opportunities.

In May, Kanodia Cement made strides toward an initial public offering by filing preliminary papers with Sebi. The IPO proposes an Offer For Sale of 1.49 crore shares, with promoters and a shareholder offering the shares. No new shares will be issued in this offering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

