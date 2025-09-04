European Markets Show Resilience Amid Interest Rate Speculations

European shares ticked upwards on Thursday with anticipation of an imminent interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve bringing some market stability. Despite this, travel and leisure stocks struggled, notably impacted by British budget airline Jet2's weak profit forecast, resulting in a significant drop in its share value.

Jet2 witnessed its stock plummet by one-fourth following a reduced full-year profit outlook. According to Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG Group, consumer spending may tighten amid potential inflation rises in Europe, adding to the uncertain travel industry projections.

Investor fears over debt-driven fiscal policies in developed nations eased as Federal Reserve officials' dovish comments and labor market weakness hinted at a near-term U.S. interest rate cut. However, European bond yields neared multi-year highs, with France anticipating potential fiscal constraints as September poses historical market challenges.