Japan's Crucial Role in India's $100 Billion Semiconductor Ambition

Japanese companies are pivotal to India's ambitions of becoming a $100 billion semiconductor market by 2030. Forging international partnerships, especially with Japan, which dominates semiconductor materials, is crucial. Japanese investments are shifting toward electronics and EVs, aligning with India's economic goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 14:59 IST
Representative Image (Photo: Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
The path to India becoming a leading $100 billion semiconductor market by 2030 hinges significantly on its partnership with Japan, according to Deloitte India. The country's semiconductor growth is backed by a $10 billion government incentive scheme, underlining the need for international alliances.

P.S. Easwaran, Partner & Supply Chain Leader at Deloitte India, asserts that Japan's prowess in semiconductor materials and equipment manufacturing, covering nearly 50% of the global market, makes it an indispensable ally. This collaboration is central to achieving substantial domestic production to meet 30-35% of national semiconductor demand.

Deloitte highlights the ongoing Indo-Japan collaboration, underscoring strategic initiatives such as joint research and talent development programs. Such partnerships are expected to fast-track India's semiconductor manufacturing and bolster other areas like electronics and electric vehicles, aligned with India's Make in India and sustainability objectives.

