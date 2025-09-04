Japan's Crucial Role in India's $100 Billion Semiconductor Ambition

The path to India becoming a leading $100 billion semiconductor market by 2030 hinges significantly on its partnership with Japan, according to Deloitte India. The country's semiconductor growth is backed by a $10 billion government incentive scheme, underlining the need for international alliances.

P.S. Easwaran, Partner & Supply Chain Leader at Deloitte India, asserts that Japan's prowess in semiconductor materials and equipment manufacturing, covering nearly 50% of the global market, makes it an indispensable ally. This collaboration is central to achieving substantial domestic production to meet 30-35% of national semiconductor demand.

Deloitte highlights the ongoing Indo-Japan collaboration, underscoring strategic initiatives such as joint research and talent development programs. Such partnerships are expected to fast-track India's semiconductor manufacturing and bolster other areas like electronics and electric vehicles, aligned with India's Make in India and sustainability objectives.

