Lisbon Streetcar Tragedy: A National Day of Mourning
A tragic streetcar accident in Lisbon claimed 17 lives and injured 23, prompting a national day of mourning. The popular tourist attraction, Elevador da Gloria, crashed during rush hour. Authorities are investigating potential causes, while the nation grieves and international condolences pour in.
A tragic accident involving the famous Lisbon streetcar, Elevador da Gloria, resulted in 17 fatalities and raised the death toll on Thursday. The crash, which injured 23 people, prompted Portugal to declare a national day of mourning.
The tourists' favorite, known for its picturesque routes, crashed into a building during rush hour, leading to numerous casualties and devastating scenes on the narrow streets.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash, while Lisbon's City Council has temporarily suspended the operation of similar streetcars. Condolences came from national and international leaders, reflecting the widespread grief over this unprecedented disaster.
