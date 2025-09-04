Lisbon Streetcar Tragedy: A National Day of Mourning

A tragic accident involving the famous Lisbon streetcar, Elevador da Gloria, resulted in 17 fatalities and raised the death toll on Thursday. The crash, which injured 23 people, prompted Portugal to declare a national day of mourning.

The tourists' favorite, known for its picturesque routes, crashed into a building during rush hour, leading to numerous casualties and devastating scenes on the narrow streets.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash, while Lisbon's City Council has temporarily suspended the operation of similar streetcars. Condolences came from national and international leaders, reflecting the widespread grief over this unprecedented disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)